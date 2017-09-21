RDC film student wins national scholarship

Everett Sokol was presented with $3,000 award in Toronto

A Red Deer College Motion Picture Arts student has received a prestigious national cinematography scholarship.

Fourth-year student Everett Sokol was awarded the $3,000 William F. White/Vilmos Zsigmond Cinematography Scholarship, which was presented to him at the Bell Lightbox Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival.

It’s given out to help provide a new generation of Canadian filmmakers with access to post-secondary skills training and development.

Sokol, who previously won various RDC and high school student awards, had his filmmaking accomplishments, academic standing, extra-curricular activities and community involvement, judged by a scholarship committee.

He also had to write an essay on one of Zsigmond’s films. The late Oscar-winning cinematographer (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) was a close collaborator and business partner of William F. White International, Canada’s oldest and largest provider of film and television production equipment.

The scholarship Sokol received is awarded to a full-time post-secondary second-to-fourth-year student in a cinematography program.