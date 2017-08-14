A pride flag is flying at Red Deer College in recognition of Central Alberta Pride Week. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

RDC flies pride flag

Central Alberta Pride week runs until Aug. 20

Red Deer College demonstrated its LGBTQ+ pride with the raising of a rainbow pride flag at its main entrance on Monday morning.

About 40 people came out for the flag raising during Central Alberta Pride Week.

More to come.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month