William Baliko (right) stepped down as Students’ Association of Red Deer College president on Tuesday. (File photo)

William Baliko is no longer the president of the Students’ Association of Red Deer College.

Baliko stepped down from the position on Tuesday. Marian Young, SA executive council vice-president of operations, will serve as acting president of the association.

Kass Scholze, vice-president of college affairs, and Chaise Combs, vice-president of student life, will continue to represent RDC students along with Young.



