RDC students will question mayoral candidates

Young voters will get a chance to question the two candidates running for the mayor’s seat in Red Deer.

A mayoral forum will be held by the Red Deer College Students’ Association from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Margaret Parsons Theatre in the main college building.

Incumbent mayor Tara Veer and challenger Sean Burke will be questioned in this student-led forum that will provide RDC students with an opportunity to engage and interact with the mayoral candidates.

Anyone interested from the community is invited to attend.

For more information, please call 403-356-4964.



