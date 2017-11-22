RDC to introduce fall break in 2019

Faythe Andrechek, 23, at Red Deer College takes a break on campus. Starting in 2019, students will be able to enjoy a five-day fall reading break. File photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Those attending Red Deer College in 2019 will be able to destress and enjoy a five-day fall semester break.

Students’ Association of Red Deer College conducted a plebiscite asking students whether they favour a fall reading break during the spring executive elections. The results showed more than 86 per cent of students were in favour of a break.

“The students’ association is pleased Red Deer College recognizes the value of a fall semester break as a way for students to rest and regroup for the final part of the term,” said Kass Scholze, association president.

Following the vote, the students’ association made a formal request to the college to implement a break.

Paulette Hanna, vice president academic at RDC said the college provides a break to students but it’s shorter. She said the college considered the results from the plebiscite and conducted their own research.

“Research was indicating what students were asking for was really something we needed to consider and we were happy to be able to fit it in,” said Hanna.

Research also showed the best time for a break was Thanksgiving or third week in October.

She said research shows the first six weeks when school starts are ‘really difficult’ and students need a way to de-stress.

Because the academic schedules are set two years in advance, the five-day reading break will start in 2019 for the 2019-2020 school year.

The fall break will allow students to cope with stress and maintain their mental well-being while not being burdened by the pressures of post-secondary studies. It is believed this will lead to improved mental health, higher retention and a healthier student experience, states a students’ association release.

Hanna said the break would help students reconnect and de-stress. Those who live far from home would be able to reconnect with their families.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter