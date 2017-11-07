RDGF accepting financial assistance applications for athletes

Sometimes athletes need a little help financially to get to the next level.

The Red Deer Games Foundation will accept applications for financial assistance for Red Deer and area athletes until Nov. 29.

The foundation provides financial assistance to athletes demonstating a high level of ability and devotion to their sport.

Previous recipients of financial assistance through the foundation include Olympic speed skaters Jeremy Wotherspoon and Danielle Wotherspoon, luge Olympian Regan Lauscher and Olympic skiers Drew Goldsack and Deirdre Dionne.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Miles Kydd at 403-342-3231 or miles.kydd@rdc.ab.ca.

For more information on the Red Deer Games Foundation, visit the Alberta Sport Development Centre’s website at www.asdccentral.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter