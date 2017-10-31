Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Those who have lost someone to suicide are encouraged to learn about local support services at an event on Nov. 15 to recognize Survivors of Suicide Day.

Suicide Information & Education Services will host a drop-in event at ABC Country Restaurant, 2085 50th Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We want them to know, one — we’re here, and two — they’re not alone,” said Dawne Adkins, certified grief recovery specialist with the Red Deer-based organization.

Adkins said the event will allow people who have been touched by suicide to connect with others with the same experience.

“If connections are made, great. But just knowing there are other people in the room who have had a similar experience will hopefully bring comfort to some people.”

She said it’s the first time the group has held an event in connection to Survivors of Suicide Day, that is recognized internationally on the Saturday prior to American Thanksgiving. Locally a weekday was chosen because weekends are so busy for people.

Event admission is free and will include an opportunity to pick up a Christmas ornament to decorate in honour of a loved one, as well as leaving a written messages of hope for others.

“People are in different places in their grief journeys. We want those who are further along in their journey to have the opportunity to leave a message of hope for those who are maybe newer in the grief process.”

For about a year Suicide Information & Education Services has run programs using the Grief Recovery Method. Support groups run for eight weeks and one-on-one sessions run for seven weeks.

Adkins said the method includes reading and homework.

“It’s an actual step-by-step program to recover from the pain associated from any type of loss.”

For more information or to RSVP for the Survivors of Suicide Day event call or text Adkins at 403-872-9886 by Nov. 13, or call Suicide Information & Education Services office at 403-342-4966.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter