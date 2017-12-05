Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance

The centre will remain closed from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1

The Recreation Centre will be closed for annual maintenance starting Monday until January 1.

The annual shutdown allows staff an opportunity to conduct a thorough inspection and maintenance on all equipment and technical systems.

The Recreation Centre administration office will remain open during regular business hours. Cashiers will be available for registrations and inquiries Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, users are reminded of the statutory holiday closures on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1.

The facility will reopen on Jan. 2 and all drop-in activities will resume then.

Users with Recreation Value Pass cards are reminded that their passes allow them to access the Michener Aquatic Centre. The Michener Aquatic Centre has added lane swim times during the Recreation Centre closure.

For more information about the Recreation Centre, please call 403-309-8428 or visit www.reddeer.ca/rpc


