The Red Deer and District Food Bank is gearing up for its busiest time of year, Christmas. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the Red Deer and District Food Bank is an understatement.

Executive Director Fred Scaife said in the last three months of the year, they will receive about 70 per cent of their annual cash donations.

“Most of that 70 per cent will come in over the last six weeks,” said Scaife. “It’s a good position to be in. I would like to be so busy that I’m falling down from exhaustion from donations.”

During the Christmas season, there will be numerous fundraising drives across the city held by businesses and organizations.

“Too numerous to mention,” Scaife said with a chuckle. One he pointed to was what he called Dale Devereaux’s gift, now in its 20th year. It’s a donation of more than 300 turkeys with all the fixings including vegetables, potatoes, stuffing and cranberries from the local realtor.

“It helps make sure everybody gets that Christmas dinner they want to have.”

But the biggest event will be the Stuff A Bus campaign, held every year at Parkland Mall, 4747 67th St., from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. That weekend, people can stop by with cash donations; new unused toys and non-perishable food items for the Food Bank.

“We’re looking forward to that,” said Scaife. “This time of year there’s stuff going all across the city for our benefit. Literally we’re almost at the point where we quit booking pickups because we’re so busy.”

The annual campaign is one of the biggest the Food Bank is a part of. They also work with the Red Deer Christmas Bureau for the event.

“It’s exciting to be in our position when Christmas comes around,” said Scaife. “You get to see the heart of the community just open and be generous and giving.

“I always try to remind volunteers and staff at this time of year to stop and look around and look at what the city has done. Our warehouse is going to be overflowing, it will be packed to the brim.”


Most Read

