(Contributed image by Jean-René Leblanc).

Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Seven local galleries have opening receptions

Infrared photos, artistic jewelry and “cosmic embroidery” can be seen during Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for November.

At the Kiwanis Gallery in downtown Red Deer Public Library, photographer Jean-René Leblanc’s Presentification of Paradise exhibit is running to Nov. 19. The gallery operated by the Red Deer Arts Council will have a First Friday opening from 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by the Red Deer Downtown Business Association.

At the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs in Sunworks on Ross Street, guest artists are showing drawings. The show runs to Nov 4. There will be a First Friday reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

Various artists and artisans are showing works on a remembrance theme at the Frame-It Store + Makers’ Emporium, downtown Co-op Plaza. The mixed-media fine craft and art exhibit will run from Nov. 3-30. There will be a Friday reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

A + Art Gallery & Unique Collections, at Unit 203, 4919-49th Street, is showing It’s a Beautiful World, mixed-media and paintings by Rita Schoenberger, from Nov. 3-30, 2017. The Friday reception is from 4 to 6 pm.

The Hub on Ross gallery has a new exhibit, Just Esther Jewels, created by Esther Fiddler. The original jewellery will be displayed from Nov. 1-29. The Friday reception runs from 4 to 6 pm.

Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery is showing Dandy Lines, “cosmic embroidery” by Caitlin Thompson. The show runs from Nov. 4 to Jan. 7. The opening reception is Friday from 5 to 8 pm.

Corridor Community Gallery at the downtown Recreation Centre, is exhibiting Meditations on Hinges and Hardware, mixed-media works by Glynis Wilson Boultbee to Nov. 29. There’s a Friday reception from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Other gallery shows that have no First Friday receptions this month are:

– Selected Prints from the Red Deer College Permanent Collection Artists at the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery. The show runs Nov. 3 and 4th, along with film showings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

– The Gallery on the Alley in Alberta Art and Drafting, is showing acrylic works by Karen Filthaut, from Oct. 1 to 31. The gallery is open Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

– Viewpoint Gallery in the Cultural Services Centre, 3827 – 39 Street, is continuing to feature work by artist members. Hours: M-F from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.)

– The Lyrical Gallery, Unit 206, 4919-49th St. has an ongoing show of abstracts by Cathy Bible.

— Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre is celebrating the Lettering Arts Guild of Red Deer until Nov. 20.

Previous story
Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Just Posted

Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints

Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Seven local galleries have opening receptions

Update: Freezing rain warning ends for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain

Accused in murder trial points finger at co-accused

Jason Klaus told police that Joshua Frank told him he killed the Klaus family

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month