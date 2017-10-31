Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Infrared photos, artistic jewelry and “cosmic embroidery” can be seen during Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for November.

At the Kiwanis Gallery in downtown Red Deer Public Library, photographer Jean-René Leblanc’s Presentification of Paradise exhibit is running to Nov. 19. The gallery operated by the Red Deer Arts Council will have a First Friday opening from 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by the Red Deer Downtown Business Association.

At the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs in Sunworks on Ross Street, guest artists are showing drawings. The show runs to Nov 4. There will be a First Friday reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

Various artists and artisans are showing works on a remembrance theme at the Frame-It Store + Makers’ Emporium, downtown Co-op Plaza. The mixed-media fine craft and art exhibit will run from Nov. 3-30. There will be a Friday reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

A + Art Gallery & Unique Collections, at Unit 203, 4919-49th Street, is showing It’s a Beautiful World, mixed-media and paintings by Rita Schoenberger, from Nov. 3-30, 2017. The Friday reception is from 4 to 6 pm.

The Hub on Ross gallery has a new exhibit, Just Esther Jewels, created by Esther Fiddler. The original jewellery will be displayed from Nov. 1-29. The Friday reception runs from 4 to 6 pm.

Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery is showing Dandy Lines, “cosmic embroidery” by Caitlin Thompson. The show runs from Nov. 4 to Jan. 7. The opening reception is Friday from 5 to 8 pm.

Corridor Community Gallery at the downtown Recreation Centre, is exhibiting Meditations on Hinges and Hardware, mixed-media works by Glynis Wilson Boultbee to Nov. 29. There’s a Friday reception from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Other gallery shows that have no First Friday receptions this month are:

– Selected Prints from the Red Deer College Permanent Collection Artists at the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery. The show runs Nov. 3 and 4th, along with film showings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

– The Gallery on the Alley in Alberta Art and Drafting, is showing acrylic works by Karen Filthaut, from Oct. 1 to 31. The gallery is open Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

– Viewpoint Gallery in the Cultural Services Centre, 3827 – 39 Street, is continuing to feature work by artist members. Hours: M-F from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.)

– The Lyrical Gallery, Unit 206, 4919-49th St. has an ongoing show of abstracts by Cathy Bible.

— Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre is celebrating the Lettering Arts Guild of Red Deer until Nov. 20.