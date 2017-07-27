Red Deer asks for community input on urban forest management

Red Deer is asking the community to help shape the city’s urban forest for years to come.

The city will hold a public consultation session Aug. 2 at 7721 40 Ave., Conference Room C-201 in Building 300, Civics Yard, at 6:30 p.m. to get the public’s input on the draft of Red Deer’s Urban Forest Management Plan.

The draft’s vision, principles, objectives and action items will be discussed at Aug. 2’s session.

The 20-year plan guides the monitoring, maintenance, protection and enhancement of the urban forest in order to make it more resilient and safe.

Development on the plan began in January between the city and Urban Forest Innovations, an urban forest and arboricultural consultancy based in Mississauga, Ont.

The plan is expected to be completed in late 2017.