Red Deer’s Pearl Black with Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen at Parliament earlier this week. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor travels to Parliament Hill

One Big Brothers Big Sisters of Red Deer and District mentor went to Ottawa earlier this week referring to it as a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Pearl Black, 16, is a student at North Cottage High School in Red Deer. She made the trip to Ottawa Sunday through the Youth In Office program, which brings more than 100 youths to Ottawa and pairs them with MPs who give them a tour of Parliament Hill.

“I’d really recommend anyone to take the opportunity to fill the application to see if they can go. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Black said.

Prior to touring the building, those in the program had to take part in conferences to learn how to introduce themselves to the MPs and what questions to expect from them or media.

Black said those conferences were probably the hardest part of the trip.

“I’m an introvert and have social anxiety so it was pretty hard to be in a board room with all these kids, but I really enjoyed doing the tour and stuff like that,” she said.

Black was paired with Foothills MP John Barlow; however he was busy through much of the day so Black was with his assistant through much of the Parliament Hill tour.

Black said she felt he was a bit misinformed about a couple important issues in Canada.

“I talked to him about the economic system and he didn’t really know what I was talking about. I also talked to him about the safe drug-use sites – he was misinformed about that too. It was a little upsetting, but he was a really nice guy,” she said.

She also met with Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen.

Big Brother Big Sisters staff suggested to Black she should apply to the Youth In Office program.

“I had to fill out an application explaining who I am and then I just got selected.

“I didn’t know too much about politics. I don’t watch the news or listen to the radio really so I just wanted to understand it more,” said Black.

Black said it was definitely a worthwhile trip.

“I don’t see myself holding a political position, but I do see myself being involved personally and professionally in social justice and human rights. That’s my passion – that stuff really interests me,” she said.

Black returned home from her trip Tuesday.


