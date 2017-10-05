Red Deer building permit pace far behind 2016, but September was a strong month

Despite being $100 million behind the overall 2016 pace, September’s building permits surpassed last year’s monthly results according to the City of Red Deer.

A total of 113 permits were issued last month and are valued at $13.1 million. That’s up from the September 2016 permits totals when 102 were issued with a value of $7.2 million.

However, the city is far behind its year to date permit value comparing 2017 to 2016. From January to September 2016, 829 permits were issued valued at $197 million, where as in 2017 956 permits were issued, valued at $97 million.

The year-over-year discrepancy can be attributed to $106 million in public permits issued in 2016 compared to $7 million in 2017.

For the month of September, value of the permits was up in residential, commercial and industrial zones. A total of 86 permits worth $5.39 million were issued in 2017 compared to 56 permits worth $3.23 million in 2016. The city issued 21 commercial permits worth $7.05 million in 2017 compared to 31 permits with $2.75 million in 2016. Four industrial permits were issued in 2017 worth $166,000 compared to no permits in 2016.