Red Deer cadet fills leadership role during summer training

Chief Petty Officer Dave Bliss, Regimental Sergeant Major of Vernon Cadet Training Centre, and cadet Master Warrant Officer Jonas Bystrom exchange a handshake as Bystrom was appointed as Echo Company Sergeant Major on July 7, 2017. (Photo contributed)

A Red Deer army cadet has been received a leadership appointment at the cadet training centre in Vernon, B.C.

Cadet Master Warrant Officer Jonas Bystrom of 1390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (23rd Field Artillery Regiment) was appointed Echo Company Sergeant Major at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

The centre is the largest of its kind in Western Canada, and the third largest nationally. He is responsible for the leadership, supervision, and mentorship of 14 staff cadets and 110 course cadets in Echo Company this summer.

This is Bystrom’s first summer as a staff cadet at the centre after he completed the Canadian Forces Basic Parachutist Course last summer and the Expedition Instructor Course the previous summer.

Bystrom joined cadets five years ago and has future plans to join the military.

Echo Company is home to the Basic Expedition and Expedition Instructor courses at Vernon Cadet Training Centre. Cadets partake in adventurous activities such as rock climbing, trekking, mountain biking and canoeing. For more information about the cadet program, visit www.cadets.ca or follow them on Twitter @BC_Cadets.