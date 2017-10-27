Red Deer Catholic high school considering a baseball academy program

Red Deer’s newest high school wants to become a place where the city’s promising baseball and fastball prospects can get a different kind of education.

St. Joseph’s High School, located near the intersection of 67th Street and 30th Avenue, opened its doors to students this year.

At Wednesday’s Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board meeting, trustees heard about a plan to create a fastball/baseball academy at the school.

Though still in the proposal stage, the program hopes to get a first year cohort of 48 students, 24 boys and 24 girls. As there are no baseball diamonds at the school now, temporary ball diamonds will be needed.

However, more investigation into the feasibility and what the program would look like is still needed. If that moves forward, Watson said there would be a parent night in January to look for feedback about the program.

The program has a targeted start date of next September. The program will also seek to have working relationships with both Red Deer Rage Fastball and Red Deer Minor Baseball.

“It would be dependent on the enrolment and staffing,” said Anne Marie Watson, board chair, adding it takes staff with very specific skills to run a fastball/baseball academy.

Watson said the board was excited about the possibility of having the academy.

“It would provide an opportunity for elite athletes to remain in Red Deer for their education as well as training,” said Watson. “Right now those athletes are travelling to Edmonton or Calgary. It would be great if they had the opportunity to remain in the community.

“We hope it goes ahead.”

Notre Dame High School has a hockey academy program where students are on the ice three times per week developing their hockey skills.


