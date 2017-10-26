Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third largest Catholic school division in Alberta.

The opening of St. Gregory the Great Elementary School in Blackfalds has attracted far more students than the board anticipated, said board chair Anne Marie Watson.

“We opened two new schools this year and much of the growth is related to those two new schools,” said Watson, adding they include St. Gregory the Great and St. Joseph’s High School in Red Deer.

Though some of the students who now attend St. Gregory were being bused to Red Deer schools like St. Patrick or St. Theresa of Avila Elementary Schools, others were not in the Catholic stream.

“Once the schools opened in their community it gave the opportunity for more parents, who didn’t want to bus their children to a different community, to stay in the community,” said Watson.

Enrolment at St. Gregory is at 450 students, which is significantly higher than what they had anticipated. However, the school is under its capacity of about 500 students. This in turn eased the enrolment pressure at St. Theresa’s, which Watson said was “very full.”

Early numbers for the Catholic board had its enrolment at 10,083. But at Wednesday’s board meeting, trustees were told the actual total was 10,126 students, up from 9,552 students during the 2016-17 school year. That translates to a 7.6 per cent increase in enrolment.

“We knew we were up,” said Watson. “Now that we have firm numbers, we’re up more than we thought. It’s exciting and shows families in Central Alberta are choosing Catholic education.”

The Red Deer Public School District were close to topping 11,000 students this year, as they grew by about two per cent to 10,884 students this school year. Most of the growth has been in the district’s two high schools, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber, and in Normandeau School, which offers kindergarten to Grade 8.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools covers Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds, Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Olds.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
