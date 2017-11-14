Red Deer Catholic schools recognizes 43 international students

As part of international education week, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools is recognizing its 43 students enrolled in an international program.

These students from across the globe, are a part of the International Student Services Program, which allows international students to enroll in a middle or high school in Red Deer. It provides them a chance to get an education while also experiencing the local culture.

According to a release from the school district, some students also strive to graduate with an Alberta high school diploma and then attend university, improving their employment prospects.

“International students help Canadian students get a deeper understanding of other culture from firsthand experiences and interactions,” said Paul Stewart, program director at the school district.



