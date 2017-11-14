Red Deer Catholic schools recognizes 43 international students

As part of international education week, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools is recognizing its 43 students enrolled in an international program.

These students from across the globe, are a part of the International Student Services Program, which allows international students to enroll in a middle or high school in Red Deer. It provides them a chance to get an education while also experiencing the local culture.

According to a release from the school district, some students also strive to graduate with an Alberta high school diploma and then attend university, improving their employment prospects.

“International students help Canadian students get a deeper understanding of other culture from firsthand experiences and interactions,” said Paul Stewart, program director at the school district.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau raises concerns, ‘angers’ Duterte over bloody Filipino drug war
Next story
‘Knees together’ former judge Robin Camp to ask for return to law practice

Just Posted

Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers

City data made easily accessible

Red Deer city council only gets a say on where drug consumption site is located

Council is “frustrated” to have debate on SCS curtailed by the province

Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Red Deer chapter in need of volunteers

The local Heart and Stroke Foundation is hoping to tap into the… Continue reading

Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month