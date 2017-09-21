Red Deer Catholic students raise thousands for charities

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools donated $77,973 to non-profits and 822 kilograms of food during the 2016-17 school year.

Throughout the division schools supported local communities through social justice activities that incorporate faith through servantship by giving back to the community.

Monetary donations went to many organizations including:

$36,352.24 to RCMP Victim Services.

$7,990.75 to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

$6,879 to Red Deer Food Bank.

$5,604.30 to Terry Fox Foundation.

$3,970 to Mustard Seed.

$1,163.11 to Rocky Organization for Animal Rescue Society.

Students were also involved in several other varieties of social justice activities including: