Red Deer Catholic students raise thousands for charities

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools donated $77,973 to non-profits and 822 kilograms of food during the 2016-17 school year.
Throughout the division schools supported local communities through social justice activities that incorporate faith through servantship by giving back to the community.
Monetary donations went to many organizations including:
- $36,352.24 to RCMP Victim Services.
- $7,990.75 to Heart and Stroke Foundation.
- $6,879 to Red Deer Food Bank.
- $5,604.30 to Terry Fox Foundation.
- $3,970 to Mustard Seed.
- $1,163.11 to Rocky Organization for Animal Rescue Society.
Students were also involved in several other varieties of social justice activities including:
- Grade 9 students at Ecole Camille J. Lerouge School visited residents at Villa Marie Covenant Care and volunteered weekly at Central Alberta Human Society.
- Father Henri Voisin School students were McHappy Day helpers and part of Green Deer community stewardship cleanup crew.
- St. Elizabeth Seton School students baked muffins for another school in the division for its breakfast program.
- St. Gabriel Learning Centre students and staff fundraised for Safe Harbour Society’s Glove Drive.
- St. Patrick’s Community School students raised money for Ronald McDonald House by participating in a Wake-a-Thon.
- St. Teresa of Avila School students created Christmas decorations and knitted or crocheted hats for the Mustard Seed.