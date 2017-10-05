Red Deer, Central Alberta locales among Places Worth Protecting

So far, four Central Alberta locations have been nominated as “places worth protecting” to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

But, more could easily be nominated.

The NCC is running a contest until Nov. 30 asking people to nominate a place they think is worthy of conservation.

Four places in Central Alberta have already been posted. Maskepetoon Park in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe Lake and Buffalo Lake.

By sharing images on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #PlacesWorthProtecting, photos will be added to the NCC’s interactive map of Canada at www.placesworthprotecting.ca.

“This campaign is aimed at helping people learn more about our conservation areas while also sharing their ideas of the beautiful places they cherish,” said John Lounds, NCC president and chief executive officer. “We encourage folks to take advantage of this fantastic time of year, get out and explore the natural spaces they care about and share that inspiration with all Canadians.”

For every submission Telus will donate $5 to help the NCC conserve land across Canada. Submissions are also entered to win a phone from Telus.



