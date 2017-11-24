Red Deer Charity Checkstop to be held Dec. 2

Annual event on Taylor Drive

Red Deer’s annual Charity Checkstop in support of local agencies will be accepting donations of toys, food and cash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The checkstop is set up on Taylor Drive just north of 32nd Street and people can make donations by stopping in the inside lane in the north and southbound lanes.

“If people donate food at the Charity Checkstop it goes directly to the food bank. If they donate toys it goes right to the Christmas Bureau. All the funds raised is divided between us, the food bank, the Christmas Bureau and MADD,” said Darcy Ouellet, fund development officer with Central Alberta Women’s Outreach.

He said it’s a fun day, but there are some drivers who get annoyed that traffic slows down in the area so agencies want to remind people ahead of time that the event is happening. If people are not interested in donating they could choose to avoid Taylor Drive.

Women’s outreach uses money from the checkstop to buy gifts and gift cards when there aren’t enough sponsors for its Adopt a Family program at Christmas, or for families who apply at the last minute.

Adopt a Family connects sponsors with single parent families.

He said so far 99 sponsors have come forward and 83 families have applied with 191 children.

“As of the other day we were actually up 18 per cent in kids,” Ouellet said.

Last year gifts went out to 213 families and 462 children. Families have until Dec. 14 to apply.

For more information call the outreach at 403-347-2480 or email info@womensoutreach.ca.


Red Deer Charity Checkstop to be held Dec. 2

