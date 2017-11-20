Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

The Red Deer Christmas Bureau is expecting to help a record number of children for the second year in a row.

Teresa Kutynec, president of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau said there was a spike in the number of people needing help when the Alberta economy crashed.

“All the years I have been doing this, the last two years we have never seen these many people [needing help],” she said.

Last year the bureau served about 1,300 children, and the same is expected this year.

In previous years, the number of children helped on average year was usually between 900 and 1,000 children.

On Monday, the organization opened its toy depot — where parents get to look for toys for their children in their personal shopping cart.

Each child gets approximately $100 worth of toys from the organization.

Kutynec is expecting the number of people needing help next Christmas would higher than usual as well.

“I think 2019 would be a better year provided the economy picks up,” she said.

Despite the high numbers and the need in the community, Kutynec isn’t worried, because she believes in the giving nature of Red Deerians.

“Red Deer always provides. I think people just give more because they see their community struggling,” she said.

On top of the free toys, that parents pick from, Red Deer Christmas Bureau also provides other items that would be helpful for families during Christmas. That list include miscellaneous items like pyjamas for kids, mittens, books, puzzles and Christmas ornaments.

The toy depot at 49 Ave. will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 15.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

