Red Deer church invites women to make quilts for abused kids

Helping young victims of abuse can start with the offer of a cosy quilt and stuffed toy.

Central Alberta women are invited to participate in an “old-fashioned quilting bee” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8 Keast Way in Red Deer.

The female members of the church’s relief society will begin making quilts for clients of the new Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. Donations of new stuffed toys will also be collected.

Other service opportunities will also be offered at the working session, including making children’s activity bags for the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Cindy Rushton, the relief society’s president, noted more than 300 cases of sexual offences to children were reported in Red Deer in 2016. “We are pleased to help in the effort to assist children.”

Once the local Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is built, it will combine the services of the RCMP, Alberta Health Services, Alberta Justice, the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and other agencies under one roof.

For more information on the quilting bee, please call 587-876-9694.



