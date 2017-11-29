File photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

The smallest, no-frills capital budget in a decade is being considered by Red Deer City Council.

The biggest projects on the table deal with ‘needs’ rather than ‘wants’: water utility infrastructure upgrading, wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation and replacement, crown paving and road reconstruction.

With the proposed budget totalling just over $81 million, several large building projects, including the Northlands Drive connector road, are being delayed for several years. This prompted Coun. Buck Buchanan to question, during Wednesday’s capital budget meeting, how will the road postponement impact city traffic?

City Manager Craig Curtis responded that traffic flow in Red Deer can be studied over the next year. If congestion is noticed, he said, council can reintroduce the Northlands Road construction in next year’s budget. As it stands currently, construction is slated to start in 2021 and be completed in 2027.

The budget for 2018 has been adapted for Red Deer’s difficult financial realities. With the recession of the last few years significantly reducing city revenues, “we are adjusting the sails in a fairly major way,” said Curtis.

Mayor Tara Veer said the capital budget was already pared down by $26 million from what it was anticipated to be. “We’re doing our due diligence” to find even more saving, she added.

Although the local economy is believed to have increased by 3.5 per cent this year after two years of shrinking growth, Curtis noted there‘s typically a two-year lag before municipalities begin to feel the results of an economic recovery.

Another reason for careful spending is the provincial government is “restructuring” its Municipal Sustainability Fund. Curtis said this could impact how much money is received by the city from a fund that was to provide predictable government funding to municipalities.

Chief Financial Officer Dean Krejci said most of the budget will come from reserves, but some borrowing will also be required.

While some citizens expressed concern over the municipal debt level, Krejci said 2018’s debt load is estimated to be at 59 per cent of the allowable limit. The city is prepared to deal with any unexpected costs that arise from several reserve funds, he added. “We will not go bankrupt.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies
Next story
Missing 17-year-old located by Innisfail RCMP

Just Posted

Final submissions underway in triple-murder trial

Crown prosecutor says evidence supports first-degree murder convictions

New Supreme Court Justice taught many Red Deer lawyers, nomination lauded

As dean of the University of Calgary’s faculty of law newly appointed… Continue reading

Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies

Vital to any community’s health are its businesses and training provided through… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties arrest 20 people by targetting crime hot spots

Red Deer Mounties arrested 20 people, including “habitual offenders” through their crime… Continue reading

Bashaw RCMP release photo of truck linked to armed robbery of Alix hotel

Mounties continue to investigate the armed robbery of an Alix hotel and… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month