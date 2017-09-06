Red Deer City Council postpones dynamic signs debate

Matter needs more study and will return for discussion on Dec. 31

Four Red Deer-based businesses must wait to the end of the year for council to discuss their requests to put moving message boards up on their commercial signage.

Council resolved on Tuesday to give administration more time to study and review the issue as a policy matter. Dec. 31 was the date pegged for the matter to return to council chambers.

The downtown Academy of Professional Hair Design on 49th Street, a commercial site in Timberlands, a McDonald’s Restaurant in south Red Deer, and another McDonald’s Restaurant in the downtown have all asked for dynamic signs to be allowed up on their properties.

All are in areas not presently zoned for moving message boards, under a Red Deer land use bylaw.

The two McDonald’s Restaurants want to include dynamic signs as part of their freestanding signage for brand consistency. McDonald’s locations across Canada and the U.S. are including some moving messages as part of their signage. And other McDonald’s locations in Red Deer have already installed dynamic signs below their golden arches.

In the case of the hair academy, a dynamic sign was already allowed as an exception across 49th Street on the front of the Welikoklad Event Centre in 2014.