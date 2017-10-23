Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

Red Deer council is officially on the job for the next four years.

A swearing in ceremony took place Monday evening when Mayor Tara Veer and councillors swore to perform their duties faithfully and in keeping with the law.

Veer said she is looking forward to working with her new council.

The council has had orientation sessions already and the group will commence their strategic planning next, said Veer.

“We identified what we have heard from the community in the past couple of months,” said Veer.

Coun. Vesna Higham who has served on city council from 2001 to 2004 said she was more nervous at this swearing in ceremony than she was the last time around.

“Perhaps it was more hard fought,” she said.

Higham said she knows now what the job entails and she’s ready to hit the ground running especially with issues like crime.

Coun. Michael Dawe echoed Higham’s concerns about crime in the community.

“Council will look at what additional things, or new things or innovative things can we do to deal with crime issue,” said Dawe.

He said council needs to make sure people feel council is accountable and the promises made during the campaign season are kept.

Coun. Ken Johnston said capital budget will be the first order of business for the new council.

He said he has been in touch with local doctors in the last couple weeks.

“My understanding is a report is coming in early January that’s going to speak to the cardiac issue and hopefully it speaks to cardiac issue in context of Red Deer,” said Johnston

Veer said she and her council is proud to be part of Red Deer’s history in the making — serving from 2017 to 2021.

The next Red Deer city council meeting is scheduled on Oct. 30.


