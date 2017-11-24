(Contributed photo).

Red Deer city councillor re-elected to AUMA board

Buck Buchanan says he’ll continue bringing local issues to the table

City Councillor Buck Buchanan was re-elected to represent Red Deer as a director on the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) Board.

“I couldn’t be more honoured to be elected by my peers for a second time,” said Buchanan, who advocates for the needs of cities up to 500,000 people.

He’s dedicated to issues such as safety and policing, building transportation networks, affordable housing, and economic diversification.

Buchanan feels having a Red Deer rep. on the board ensures Central Alberta’s voice is “part of the provincial conversation.”

Formed in 1905, the AUMA represents more than 85 per cent of Albertans who live in cities, town, villages and summer villages. Its goal is developing strong partnerships between all three levels of government.

Previous story
Trump wants to end welfare as Bill Clinton knows it
Next story
PHOTO: Black Friday shoppers hunt for bargains

Just Posted

Long-tenured former Blackfalds mayor recognized by Alberta Urban Municipalities Association

After 19 years serving on Blackfalds council, Melodie Stol was thrilled her… Continue reading

Red Deer named one of the most dangerous places to live in Canada

Red Deer’s crime severity index is nearly triple national average according to Maclean’s Magazine

Red Deer Charity Checkstop to be held Dec. 2

Annual event on Taylor Drive

PHOTO: Black Friday shoppers hunt for bargains

Red Deer retailers participate in annual event

Red Deer city councillor re-elected to AUMA board

Buck Buchanan says he’ll continue bringing local issues to the table

VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Red Deerians sampled some of the finest foods Central Alberta restaurants have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month