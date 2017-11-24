Red Deer city councillor re-elected to AUMA board

Buck Buchanan says he’ll continue bringing local issues to the table

City Councillor Buck Buchanan was re-elected to represent Red Deer as a director on the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) Board.

“I couldn’t be more honoured to be elected by my peers for a second time,” said Buchanan, who advocates for the needs of cities up to 500,000 people.

He’s dedicated to issues such as safety and policing, building transportation networks, affordable housing, and economic diversification.

Buchanan feels having a Red Deer rep. on the board ensures Central Alberta’s voice is “part of the provincial conversation.”

Formed in 1905, the AUMA represents more than 85 per cent of Albertans who live in cities, town, villages and summer villages. Its goal is developing strong partnerships between all three levels of government.