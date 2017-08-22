Red Deer city councillor takes aim at vacant, derelict properties

One city councillor wants to make it easier for Red Deer to expropriate, condemn or remove vacant or derelict properties.

Coun. Paul Harris put forth a motion Monday night at city council meeting aimed at giving the city greater powers to deal with vacant and derelict properties.

The motion said the move will help improve economic development by attracting residents, businesses and developers.

The motion also outlines the negative impact these buildings have creating neighbourhoods that appear rundown, attract crime and trespassers and decrease the viability of the neighbourhood development and redevelopment.

Harris is asking for administration to explore options, including changes to the community standards bylaw and enforcement practices, that would allow the city to condemn, expropriate or remove vacant or derelict properties.

The motion will be debated at the city’s Sept. 5 council meeting.