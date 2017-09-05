Red Deer College gets $205,000 boost

Significant provincial funding will help develop new tools and resources to assist Red Deer College students dealing with stress, depression and other mental health needs.

The Government of Alberta will provide $205,000 to the college for the next three years. This new equitable funding is part of a $25.8-million investment to protect and improve mental health resources for post-secondary students at all publicly funded institutions across Alberta between 2017 and 2020.

“The sometimes overwhelming pressure that comes with post-secondary education can have a significant impact on a student’s mental health,” said Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education, who was in Red Deer to make the announcement. “Providing equitable funding to all our public post-secondary institutions will ensure our next generations of leaders and visionaries have the supports and resources they need to succeed.”

More to come