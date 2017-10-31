Red Deer College holds informational open house

Red Deer College is presenting Open House 2017 on Saturday, Nov. 4, for anyone graduating from high school or looking at different career options.

The informative, interactive event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in two locations: Four Centres, RDC Main Campus (just east of the college library), and the Donald School of Business downtown campus (3rd floor, 4909 – 49 Street).

Open House guests can learn more about the 100 programs RDC offers, and discover the wide array of student services available. RDC’s main campus will be filled with activities, displays, and program, campus and residence tours. Guests can visit the science and health labs as well as trade shops for hands-on demonstrations and activities.

Guests interested in programs offered at the Donald School of Business can learn more at the information booth on the main campus, or by touring the downtown campus.

An interactive and personalized opportunity will also be provided through Career Corner, where people can get assistance with the first steps of planning their careers through career assessments and advice. Career Corner will be available at both the main and downtown campuses.

Pre-registration for Open House 2017 is encouraged but not required. Anyone who pre-registers and attends the event will be entered for a chance to win one of four RDC tuition vouchers worth $500 each.

For more information or to register, visit rdc.ab.ca/openhouse.