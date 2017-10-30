Red Deer College wins marketing awards

Red Deer College has been recognized for its excellence in marketing, with the Marketing & Communications department receiving five gold medals, three silver and two bronze at the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations District 7 Medallion Awards.
The NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in communications at community and technical colleges in District 7, which includes the areas of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon Territory. This is the only regional competition of its kind that honours excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges.
The District 7 Awards are given each year for marketing excellence, with judging being conducted by industry experts. The 2017 Awards were presented recently at the annual conference, held this year in Bend, Oregon. From the 238 entries received from 27 participating schools, RDC received the following awards:
Gold: Notebook Magazine
Gold: Marketing and Communications Annual Report
Gold: RDC Convocation Program
Gold: RDC Reasons Recruitment Poster
Gold: The RDC Legacy Video
Silver: State of the College Report
Silver: Conservatory of Music Brochure
Silver: RDC Reasons Recruitment Campaign
Bronze: 2017/2018 Viewbook
Bronze: RDC Reasons Recruitment Campaign Blogs