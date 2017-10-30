Red Deer College wins marketing awards

RDC was recognized by the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations

Red Deer College has been recognized for its excellence in marketing, with the Marketing & Communications department receiving five gold medals, three silver and two bronze at the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations District 7 Medallion Awards.

The NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in communications at community and technical colleges in District 7, which includes the areas of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon Territory. This is the only regional competition of its kind that honours excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges.

The District 7 Awards are given each year for marketing excellence, with judging being conducted by industry experts. The 2017 Awards were presented recently at the annual conference, held this year in Bend, Oregon. From the 238 entries received from 27 participating schools, RDC received the following awards:

Gold: Notebook Magazine

Gold: Marketing and Communications Annual Report

Gold: RDC Convocation Program

Gold: RDC Reasons Recruitment Poster

Gold: The RDC Legacy Video

Silver: State of the College Report

Silver: Conservatory of Music Brochure

Silver: RDC Reasons Recruitment Campaign

Bronze: 2017/2018 Viewbook

Bronze: RDC Reasons Recruitment Campaign Blogs

