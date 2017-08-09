Red Deer College’s motion picture arts program earns accolade

Red Deer College’s motion picture arts program is getting some accolades from the movie making industry.

MovieMaker magazine has recognized Red Deer College as having top-notch equipment and facilities in one of its best of articles.

The article, released in July, placed the college as one of the best eight film schools in Canada.

MovieMaker magazine is based in Santa Monica, Ca. and has a readership of more than 105,000 people. According to its website it is a leading resource on the art and business of making movies and is the world’s most widely read independent film magazine.