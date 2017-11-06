Yvonne Bauer and Lianne Hazell discuss the impact they can have with respect to multiculturalism during community conversation held at Central Alberta Refugee Effort. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer community conversation talks about affecting change around Canada 150+, multiculturalism

Taking ideas and putting them into action, a group of Red Deerians gathered to discuss how to address issues surrounding multiculturalism and integration.

The meeting on Monday builds off of a September event where a larger group met to talk about what Canada 150+ means, what is their opinion of multiculturalism in Canada and what does integration mean to them.

Saida Khan and Jan Underwood, public awareness coordinators with Central Alberta Refugee Effort, led the event at the beginning, but quickly people were broken into groups to discuss what actions could be taken.

Underwood said they tried to be more inclusive by making the event about Canada 150+, to recognize the history that precedes 1867.

From the September meeting, people shared ideas around multiculturalism including avoiding stereotypes, integration vs. multiculturalism, peaceful coexistence, a dominant culture and the trauma of giving up one’s identity.

Lianne Hazell, Red Deer Native Friendship Society director of administration, said she came away from the last meeting energized.

“When I went away from that day, I was really blessed because I got to sit at a table discussion with six people where I was the only non-aboriginal or non-immigrant person there,” said Hazell. “It was an amazing discussion to listen to. People talked about their ideas of immigration and aboriginal history. It was heated and spirited, but positive and supportive on everyone’s side.”

The group of about 20 people met in the Maple Room at CARE to talk about what kind of action can be taken from the ideas.

The room was split into groups to talk about awareness and education, ideas for further activities, suggestions for workplaces and practical ways to overcome or dispel stereotypes and biases.

“We want to put some of it into action,” said Underwood. “We don’t want people just to talk about it, we want them to do something.

“We’re going to actually do this, we’re going to do this in our family, at our workplace or in our neighbourhood.”

Underwood said they hope some of the ideas or decisions talked about Monday night and can happen on March 21, 2018. That day is also the international day for the eliminatino of racial discrimination.


