Red Deer council to discuss second overnight shelter

The Safe Harbour Society is asking the city to approve an overnight shelter to deal with overflow.

With the society receiving provincial funding to provide overnight shelter service at the daytime warming centre location (5256 35 Ave.), a development application was submitted to the city last week.

The Society is asking to use the daytime warming centre for overflow because there has been an increase in numbers at the overnight shelter (5246 53 Ave.).

A letter accompanying the application expressed the urgency of an overflow shelter due to the safety risk of people being exposed to winter elements overnight.

Council will discuss the development permit at its Dec. 11 meeting.

Notification and requests for comment were sent out to landowners and tenants within 100 metres of the site – this information will be provided to council for consideration in making a decision to either deny or approve the development application, with conditions.

The Safe Harbour Society has approval to operate the daytime warming centre until April 2020. No structures will be added to the site if the permit is approved by council.



