Red Deer council to discuss second overnight shelter

The Safe Harbour Society is asking the city to approve an overnight shelter to deal with overflow.

With the society receiving provincial funding to provide overnight shelter service at the daytime warming centre location (5256 35 Ave.), a development application was submitted to the city last week.

The Society is asking to use the daytime warming centre for overflow because there has been an increase in numbers at the overnight shelter (5246 53 Ave.).

A letter accompanying the application expressed the urgency of an overflow shelter due to the safety risk of people being exposed to winter elements overnight.

Council will discuss the development permit at its Dec. 11 meeting.

Notification and requests for comment were sent out to landowners and tenants within 100 metres of the site – this information will be provided to council for consideration in making a decision to either deny or approve the development application, with conditions.

The Safe Harbour Society has approval to operate the daytime warming centre until April 2020. No structures will be added to the site if the permit is approved by council.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Social media threat leads to two Lacombe youths charged
Next story
WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Just Posted

Red Deer County unveils 2018 budget

Red Deer County residents likely not to see tax increases but businesses could pay more

Birthday celebration held in Red Deer for former missionary who turned 100

Charlie Shorten says clean living worked for him

Red Deer’s got style: A century of local glamour is displayed at the museum

Clothes can tell lots about our community’s past, says curator

Rotary Club of Red Deer wants to celebrate its centennial by leaving a legacy

The Rotary Club of Red Deer’s wants to leave a legacy to… Continue reading

Housing proposed for Springbrook

35 single-family homes to be developed on east side of Springbrook

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Join NCC for holiday festivities and take home a blue spruce tree

Open house event on Saturday

Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance

The centre will remain closed from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1

City of Lacombe and Lacombe County looking for volunteer firefighters

The two municipalities are joining forces

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month