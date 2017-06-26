Red Deer County ag tour shows off farming, malting operations

Local producers and their farm operations will be on display as Red Deer County shows them off on their Entrepreneurial Agricultural Tour.

The all-day tour takes place on Aug. 2 throughout the county. Beef, dairy, hog and crop production, as well as a malting facility, will be on display.

Tour participants will get the chance to observe how technology is used in farming including robotic milkers, computerized hog feeders, barn cameras linked to cellphones to monitor calving and precision agriculture equipment.

The malting facility supplies malt to several craft breweries across the province.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at the County officer, 38106 Range Road 275.