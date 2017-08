All outdoor fires except those for within cooking and heating appliances prohibited

Red Deer County has adopted a fire ban.

The county announced the ban on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

All outdoor fires, including those where a permit was issued, must be extinguished and no new outdoor fires will be allowed.

The ban does not apply to fires contained within cooking and heating appliances, such as barbecues, fueled by fluids, gas or briquettes.

For updates go to www.rdcounty.ca