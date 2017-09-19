Red Deer County approves Springbrook plan

Plan for future Springbrook includes second entrance connecting to C&E Trail

A plan for a future Springbrook will include road changes that concerned some residents.

The Springbrook Area Redevelopment Plan, approved by Red Deer County council on Tuesday, proposes re-aligning Range Road 281 and Township Road 374 to create a second way into the fast-growing community.

Some residents feared the changes would attract crime, boost traffic volumes and cause safety issues, especially with truck traffic.

County planner Richard Moje told council on Tuesday the proposed road changes are still the best option and would create a “safe and efficient alternative transportation route” that would also serve the future development area around Red Deer Airport.

The route would take advantage of the upgraded C&E Trail and would better serve both Springbrook and the airport as each develop.

Once the road is built the increased traffic would do more to deter criminals than attract them, the county believes.

Coun. Jean Bota said the proposed route is better than the alternatives and is expected to reduce congestion on Hwy 2A, which is currently the only way into Springbrook.

Coun. Philip Massier questioned the time line for the new road.

“What’s the trigger mechanism that’s going to drive this new road?” he asked.

County manager Curtis Herzberg said the redevelopment plan remains conceptual and is designed to prepare for future growth.

“It by no means putting this (road) in next year’s budget.”

Alberta Transportation wants to see some of the pressure taken off Hwy 2A as the area continues to develop.