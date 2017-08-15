Red Deer County development to name streets after area soldiers killed in First, Second World War

Four roads in a rural residential development will be named for Central Alberta war veterans.

Poplar Pointe Estates received four new names for its streets, all named for members of the Whyte family who served during the First and Second World Wars.

Despite objections to the development itself, Coun. Christine Moore liked the proposal.

“Although I’ve been vehemently opposed to the subdivision, but if it is to be I have no objection to the roads being named after veterans who gave their lives as soldiers,” she said.

The 39-unit residential subdivision west of Red Deer is still under development.

The four new street names include Whyte Memorial Drive, Jack Whyte Place. Wilfred Whyte Street and Cecil Whyte Road. Wilfred was a recipient of a Military Cross, which was awarded to officers of British Commonwealth countries since the First World War. Wilfrid and his brothers Cecil and Reginald lived in Edmonton. Wilfred died on October 1918, in France after he was critically wounded.

Cecil died when his plane was shot down in Belgium. Reginald was the sole Whyte brother to survive the war and settled in Red Deer to become a leading citizen. Cecil’s diaries from the war are now kept at the Red Deer archives.

Jack is the oldest son of Reginald and went to school in Red Deer. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and received his wings in 1943 in Claresholm. He was killed on active duty in February 1944.

“I like the idea of honouring our veterans,” said County Mayor Jim Wood. “It doesn’t follow our policy of subdivision naming, but I’m fully in favour of honouring our veterans.”

The signs will be installed at the cost of the developer. However, standard municipal addresses that conform to the county standard identifying Range Road or Township Road and address will be assigned to the properties in the subdivision.

