Red Deer County doubles small roads capital budget to $2 million

After slashing the small roads budget in half as part of an effort to balance Red Deer County’s 2017 budget, council approved an amendment to increase the funding for small roads.

The small road capital budget was at $1 million for 2017, but county administration sought approval at Tuesday’s council meeting to reallocate an additional $1 million from the paving budget.

The extra money is going towards repairing what the County calls “high-priority” county roads.

According to an administrative report, the paving budget is being under utilized by $1.7 million. County mayor Jim Wood pointed to the tender process helping keep the paving program under budget.

In the same motion, county administration said they had recevied a grant from Alberta Transportation’s strategic transportation infrastructure program. The $764,029 they receive from the government will mitigate the amount the county will draw from its capital reserve for its 2017 bridge program.

Council passed the motions unanimously.