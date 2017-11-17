Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Firefighters for Red Deer County will be recognized for helping RCMP control the Waterton National Park wildfire.

Supt. Tony Hamori, the RCMP’s district commander for Southern Alberta, will be at Red Deer County Council chambers at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, along with Insp. Kevin Kunetzki, of Leduc’s RCMP detachment.

They will be presenting formal recognition to Assistant County Manager Ric Henderson and the Red Deer County Protective Services crew for assistance provided during the wildfires that threatened the park last fall.

The local firefighters had spent a couple of days in Waterton, helping protect the historic Prince of Wales Hotel from the flames.


