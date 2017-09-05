Red Deer County passes on call for more asphalt plant regulation

Mountain View County was looking for support for a resolution on asphalt plant emissions

Red Deer County will not back a neighbouring county’s initiative to call for more provincial action on asphalt plant pollution.

Mountain View County was looking for support for a resolution on asphalt plants the municipality plans to take to the zone meeting of the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties (AAMDC). Red Deer County council voted 4-3 against seconding the resolution.

The resolution calls on the province to establish higher standards for pollution control at asphalt plants; require plants to use new technologies; and ensure that emissions are monitored.

Alberta Environment and Parks regulates asphalt paving plants based on a code of practice approved in 1996 that has not been updated since.

“A review of the code should increase industry standards to reduce particulate emissions released into the atmosphere and the requirement to use newer technologies and eliminate the use of wet scrubber plants,” says Mountain View County in background information for its resolution.

Red Deer County Coun. Richard Lorenz questioned the need for a code of practice overhaul now.

“I feel that if Alberta Environment felt it was an issue that needs to be dealt with they would be dealing with it,” he said.

“I think there are bigger issues that Alberta Environment should look at besides this.”

Coun. Philip Massier said imposing new regulations — which he does not believe are needed — could drive the price of asphalt up.

“I think it’s not broken,” he said, of asphalt plant regulations. “I don’t like putting more red tape on things that are not broken.”

It is worth taking the issue to the AAMDC meeting to see what other municipalities think, said Coun. Jean Bota.

Mayor Jim Wood was in favour of supporting Mountain View County’s resolution so it could get further discussion.

