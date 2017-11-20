Red Deer County Protective Services team recognized for help during Wateron fires

A team of six helped during the Waterton Lakes National Park region fires

Red Deer County Protective Services crews were recognized for their help fighting the Waterton Lakes National Park region fires in September.

C/Supt. Tony Hamori, RCMP district commander for Southern Alberta was at the county chambers, to formally recognize the county’s technician rescue team’s efforts during the fires on Monday morning.

Six rescue experts from the Red Deer County Protective Services helped the RCMP’s Special Tactical Operations (STO) during the wildfires. They worked in the command post trailer and split into two teams — working day and night shifts.

Ric Henderson, assistant county manager and director of Red Deer County Protective Services, was one of the six experts helping on the ground during the fires.

“It’s a great honour to be recognized especially for our volunteers,” said Henderson.

The rescue team helped with road blockages from Sept. 12-14.

“Our trailer post is setup so we can feed ourselves when we go out to disaster(s) and it was easy to help somebody else with it,” said Henderson.

Insp. Kevin Kunetzki, one of the Special Tactical Operations commanders for K Division was on the ground providing support during the fires.

Kunetzki said while dealing with fires, there’s not a lot of infrastructure left and that’s where Red Deer County Protective Services came to the rescue.

“The services they provided were logistical support so providing us space in which to work from,” said Kunetzki. “Having the ability to use mobile services allows us to setup and function appropriately.”

Mayor Jim Woods said the county was glad to provide support during the fires.

“It’s just the Alberta thing to do — to help our neighbours,” said Woods.

About 500 people were ordered to leave the Waterton town site during the fires from the nearby Cardston County, the Municipality of Pincher Creek and a First Nations Community — southwest of Lethbridge in September. Remaining residents were on standby ready to leave at moment’s notice.

The three communities had declared states of local emergency during the fires.

Recollecting moments from the days spent putting out the fires, Kunetzki said it was starting to get cooler but it was “very smoky.”


