Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood (contributed photo). Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood (contributed photo).

Red Deer County protestors aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

More than 100 Red Deer County residents took their disgust with rising rural crime to Edmonton’s legislature to share it with the provincial government.

Some of the farmers and acreage owners who travelled on two buses to watch the government get grilled about the high property crime n Monday, didn’t think they made enough of an impression.

But Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood feels optimistic that a strong message was sent.

The proof, Wood said, is that Alberta’s acting justice minister Marlin Schmidt has committed to attending a public meeting in Red Deer County next month. “I felt he was listening and was quite empathetic.”

The protest was organized by a relative of Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA Don MacIntyre, the United Conservative Party’s justice critic, who wanted to bring rural concerns from his riding directly to the NDP government.

Many of the rural bus protesters don’t see this as a party issue, however, but as a societal concern that all Albertans have to work together to solve.

Farmer Margo Staniforth said she had her eyes opened about rural crime after her neighbour had equipment stolen from his shed, the door to his house kicked in, and electronics and jewelry stolen. The thieves also took keys to vehicles they later tried to steal.

One of Staniforth’s friends, who lives on Burnt Lake Trail, had generators and other equipment taken. This friend learned from police there were four other break-ins that same day, as well as six vehicle thefts within a three-mile radius, said Staniforth, who doesn’t think urban people realize how rampant rural crime has become.

“Everybody seems to know somebody, if they haven’t been affected by this themselves.”

Area residents are being told the bad economy and high drug addiction rate are the problem— but what is the answer? Neither Wood nor Staniforth believe easy solutions will be found to a multi-pronged problem.

Perhaps more police officers are needed, or the RCMP could use greater administrative assistance to free up more officers to respond to crimes, Staniforth suggested.

Maybe society needs to come to grips with the local drug problem and start addressing it, said Wood, who’s heard every rural municipality located close to an urban centre struggles with high crime.

Most of Red Deer County council attended Monday’s protest because “we need to start a conversation,” said Wood. He hopes it starts when Schmidt comes to listen to Red Deer County residents next month.

Previous story
Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern
Next story
WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

Just Posted

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protestors aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern

AUMA backs calls for an expansion of the health facility

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month