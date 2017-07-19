Red Deer County shortcut to get long-awaited paving

County service road east of Penhold had become a popular shortcut to Hwy 2

A long-awaited road upgrading project is going ahead in Red Deer County.

The route will see Range Road 274 paved between Township Road 364 and Hwy 42 just east of Penhold.

It had become a popular shortcut for many drivers heading towards Red Deer from the south and east parts of the county.

Unfortunately, it became a little too popular and the county had to close it off last year because of the number of vehicles using the gravel route. Many drivers opted for the range road because of the poor condition of the nearby Hwy 791, also a gravel route, maintained by the province.

After “lengthy discussions” the county worked out a deal to split the cost of paving the Range Road with Alberta Transportation.

Border Paving Ltd.’s $2.1 million bid for the project was approved by county council on Tuesday. That price does not include GST and a 10 per cent contingency.

Discussions are ongoing between the county and province on a maintenance agreement for the range road and a small section of Hwy 791.

County Mayor Jim Wood said the paving agreement resolves an issue that been a problem for a number of years.