Our Best to You Craft Sale at Westerner Park

Crowds were checking out the over 200 booths at Our Best to You Craft Sale on Friday afternoon. The show runs until 9 p.m. on Friday and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Prairie and Parkland Pavilions at Westerner Park. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Crowds were checking out the over 200 booths at Our Best to You Craft Sale on Friday afternoon. The show runs until 9 p.m. on Friday and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Prairie and Parkland Pavilions at Westerner Park.

More to come.