Eight-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 near Ponoka

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit (ITU) is on scene on the QEII at the overpass of Highway 604. An eight-vehicle collision is being cleared, as well as a related two vehicle collision is being attended.

Although the initial collision is almost cleared, the ITU is advising motorists of poor and deteriorating road conditions due to ice, snow and slush on the roadway. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in this area; particularly between Millet and Innisfail.

In Red Deer, crews are out sanding hills and bridges. Please remember to drive according to conditions.

Snow is at times heavy ending this afternoon then clearing. Local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 90. High plus 3.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

