Red Deer named one of the most dangerous places to live in Canada

Red Deer’s crime severity index is nearly triple national average according to Maclean’s Magazine

Red Deer is the fifth most dangerous place is Canada according to the latest Maclean’s Magazine report.

The city is down from second in overall crime in last year’s report, but the crime severity index (CSI) is up from last year.

In terms of all crime, Red Deer only ranks behind North Battleford, Sask., Thompson, Man., Prince Albert, Sask. and Williams Lake, B.C.

Red Deer’s CSI is 207, while the national average CSI is 70.96. Red Deer’s violent crime severity index (VCSI) is 149, which is 10th in the country. The national VCSI average is 75.25.

Other Red Deer crime rankings:

  • 37th in homicide
  • 77th in sexual assault
  • 24th in assault
  • eighth in firearm offences
  • sixth in robbery
  • fourth in break-and-enters
  • eighth in fraud
  • 41st in impaired driving
  • 112th in marijuana trafficking
  • 21st in cocaine trafficking
  • 19th in other drug trafficking
  • 139th in youth crime

The only rates that rose from last year’s Maclean’s report in Red Deer were homicide, breaking and entering, fraud and other drug trafficking rates. Despite that, Red Deer still sits above the national average in all but two (marijuana trafficking and youth crimes) categories.

Red Deer isn’t the only Central Alberta city with a high CSI. Sylvan Lake has the 38th highest CSI (110) and Lacombe is 67th with a CSI of 83.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Charity Checkstop to be held Dec. 2

Just Posted

Long-tenured former Blackfalds mayor recognized by Alberta Urban Municipalities Association

After 19 years serving on Blackfalds council, Melodie Stol was thrilled her… Continue reading

Red Deer named one of the most dangerous places to live in Canada

Red Deer’s crime severity index is nearly triple national average according to Maclean’s Magazine

Red Deer Charity Checkstop to be held Dec. 2

Annual event on Taylor Drive

PHOTO: Black Friday shoppers hunt for bargains

Red Deer retailers participate in annual event

Red Deer city councillor re-elected to AUMA board

Buck Buchanan says he’ll continue bringing local issues to the table

VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Red Deerians sampled some of the finest foods Central Alberta restaurants have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month