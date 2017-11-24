Red Deer named one of the most dangerous places to live in Canada

Red Deer’s crime severity index is nearly triple national average according to Maclean’s Magazine

Red Deer is the fifth most dangerous place is Canada according to the latest Maclean’s Magazine report.

The city is down from second in overall crime in last year’s report, but the crime severity index (CSI) is up from last year.

In terms of all crime, Red Deer only ranks behind North Battleford, Sask., Thompson, Man., Prince Albert, Sask. and Williams Lake, B.C.

Red Deer’s CSI is 207, while the national average CSI is 70.96. Red Deer’s violent crime severity index (VCSI) is 149, which is 10th in the country. The national VCSI average is 75.25.

Other Red Deer crime rankings:

37th in homicide

77th in sexual assault

24th in assault

eighth in firearm offences

sixth in robbery

fourth in break-and-enters

eighth in fraud

41st in impaired driving

112th in marijuana trafficking

21st in cocaine trafficking

19th in other drug trafficking

139th in youth crime

The only rates that rose from last year’s Maclean’s report in Red Deer were homicide, breaking and entering, fraud and other drug trafficking rates. Despite that, Red Deer still sits above the national average in all but two (marijuana trafficking and youth crimes) categories.

Red Deer isn’t the only Central Alberta city with a high CSI. Sylvan Lake has the 38th highest CSI (110) and Lacombe is 67th with a CSI of 83.



