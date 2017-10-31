Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Red Deer Downtown Business Association has four new board members.

New members include Allie Grande with Group2 Architecture, Paula Maitland with Chapman Riebeek LLP, Clayton Ganson with Stantec Consulting, and Kerstin Heuer with Heuer Design.

“We have representation from across the business community, including retail and second-floor businesses, which allows us to ensure we are providing services all industries can benefit from,” said executive director Amanda Gould in a press release.

The newbies will join members Sean Draper, Danielle Harvey, Diana Heinzlmeir and Lisa Spencer-Cook. Coun. Buck Buchanan will remain Red Deer City Council’s representative.

The association thanked departing board members Tyler Hansen and Omar Lockhat for their involvement for the past three years.

Board members will meet in January to select the executive for the year.