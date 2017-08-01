Red Deer DBA seeks new board members

The Red Deer Downtown Business Association is looking for three people to join its Board of Directors.

Candidate are asked to be passionate about downtown Red Deer, interested in contributing to its future and willing to make a commitment to serve a three-year term.

In order to be nominated for a position on the board, you must be an operator or employee of a business located within the Business Improvement Area in the downtown area and pay the associated levy.

Board members are expected to participate in monthly board meetings, an annual meeting, as well as organization events and committee responsibilities when needed.

To download a copy of the board nomination form, head over to www.downtownreddeer.com.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.