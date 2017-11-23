Dr. Chad Aitken at Vista Dental Care in Red Deer says his clinic would follow the new fee guideline that suggests an 8.5 per cent price drop. Photo supplied.

Red Deer dentists to review lower fee guidelines

It could cost you 8.5% less for your next dentist appointment

At least one Red Deer dentist will follow through on the non-mandatory lower fees for common dental procedures.

Chad Aitken, a dentist at Vista Dental Care, said his clinic would follow the guidelines because it could encourage more visits to the dentist.

“It’s not cheap — it’s expensive to run a practice but it’s also expensive to get dental work done,” said Aitken.

On Wednesday, the provincial government with the Alberta Dental Association and College released a new non-mandatory fee guide, which recommends a 8.5 per cent price decrease in dental fees for cleanings, fillings and other procedures starting New Year’s Day.

The reduction in fee applies to some 60 common dental procedures.

Aitken said teeth cleaning and preventative service fee reduction would have an impact on his practice but not an alarming one.

“It’s not a huge decrease but when you add that up to every patient, everyday, all year long, it’s a decent amount,” he said.

But there’s an upside.

“If it would mean more people are coming in then it makes up for it. You can charge more or do more,” said Aitken.

Dentist Jas Sandhu from Saby Dental in Red Deer would not say whether or not his office will lower its fees according to the guide.

“But it’s good to have the guideline to give us an idea as to where those fees should be around,” said Sandhu.

Albertans pay more for certain dental procedures than most provinces, according to a provincial review in 2016 and the fee guidelines would empower them to strike a conversation with their dentists about the costs of services.

Aitken couldn’t agree more. He said families often struggle with fees and it’s definitely a huge expense for them.

However, he would like to point out a bigger problem. He said insurance maximums — the amount insurance companies pay annually — hasn’t changed.

He said most plans he comes across are $1,500 to $2,000 and some are as low as $600.

“Dental fees have gone up keeping in line with inflation but insurance maximums haven’t,” he said.

Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health said the provincial government is making sure dental health is affordable and transparent in Alberta.

“I’ve heard from seniors and parents worried about creeping costs and the affordability of dental care,” said Hoffman.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found
Next story
WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

Just Posted

Red Deer seeks public input on coming changes to sign bylaw

A half-kilometre buffer zone could separate billboards in Red Deer under proposed… Continue reading

Innisfail man injured in home invasion

Police say the injury was non life-threatening

Credentials questioned man at Remembrance Day services

Veterans are crying foul after an alleged faker posed as a former… Continue reading

Red Deer youth shelter will increase capacity in 2018

Youth HQ seeks to help more youth

UPDATED: 911 operator helps Red Deer couple during birth

Meet for the first time Thursday

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month