Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were a year ago, Red Deer saw an increase in October compared to the same time last year.

Statistics released by the City of Red Deer on Tuesday, showed there were 93 permits issued in October 2017, valued at $15.7 million. That is up from the October 2016, when 80 permits were issued worth $13 million.

Driving the figures last month were commercial permits. A total of 20 permits were issued, valued at $10.24 million. There were also 64 residential permits valued at $3.2 million, four industrial permits valued at $295,000 and five public permits valued at $1.9 million.

From January to October 2017, a total of 1,050 permits were issued in Red Deer valued at $112.8 million. Over the same time period in 2016 there were fewer permits, at 909, but they were valued at $210.6 million.

So far this year there have been 769 residential permits issued worth $41.338 million, 191 commercial permits worth $47.67 million, 42 industrial permits worth $14.1 million and 48 public permits worth $9.7 million.


